Lime Springs teen arrested for golf cart theft

LIME SPRINGS, Iowa - A Howard County teen is accused of stealing and trashing a golf cart.

Ezekiel Isaac Larson, 18 of Lime Springs, is charged with 2nd degree theft and 2nd degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Larson stole the purple golf cart on August 12 and abandoned it at the park in Lime Springs on August 13. According to court documents, the cart's headlights had been damaged, the entire cart except the dash had been painted a different color, and the registration stickers had been removed.

Authorities say in the week after the theft, several witnesses reported seeing Larson driving the cart around town, including one who provided video of it.

An insurance agent told law enforcement the cart was worth about $3,100 and sustained $1,121.40 in damage.

Larson was arrested on August 28.