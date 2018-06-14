A.J. Messmore dreamed of playing baseball at Newman. In fact, he was a bat boy during their 1998 state championship season.
Scroll for more content...
However, Messmore was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma at the age of nine and lost the battle a year later.
On Thursday, the Knights celebrated his memory with a "Light the Night" event.
Click on the video tab for the story.
Related Content
- "Light the Night" in AJ's memory
- Sleep Linked to Memory Troubles
- SAW: Thanks for the memories!
- Traveling war memorial in Britt this weekend
- May 15th marks 'Peace Officers Memorial Day'
- Memorial sculpture is well on its way
- Memorial Day Heat Wave moving in
- Soliders Field Park is getting a new memorial
- Charles City train depot soon to be a faded memory