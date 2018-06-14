Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

"Light the Night" in AJ's memory

The Newman baseball team is celebrating the memory of A.J. Messmore.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 9:10 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

A.J. Messmore dreamed of playing baseball at Newman.  In fact, he was a bat boy during their 1998 state championship season.

Scroll for more content...

However, Messmore was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma at the age of nine and lost the battle a year later.  

On Thursday, the Knights celebrated his memory with a "Light the Night" event.

Click on the video tab for the story. 

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
We're tracking some heat just in time for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events