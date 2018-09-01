Life-threatening injuries in collision involving an Amish buggy

AMHERST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An arrest has been made after a hit-and-run collision involving an Amish buggy.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call about the crash came in around 3:45 pm Friday. It happened near the 18000 block of County Road 21. Three Amish males in the buggy, ages 21, 19, and 17 years old, were hurt and the 21-year-old was taken to the hospital with what are described as serious, life-threatening injuries.



The vehicle believed to have struck the buggy was found west of the collision scene in the 33000 block of County Road 16. The Sheriff’s Office says it was hidden in a hayfield alongside a cornfield. The vehicle had been abandoned.

The K9 unit from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area and after a short search, Connor Keene, 24 of Canton, was found and arrested.

Keene has been booked into the Fillmore County jail where the Sheriff’s office says he will be held until he can be arraigned for criminal vehicular operation of a motor vehicle.