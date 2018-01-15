Legislators discuss bringing death penalty back to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa- The last time an inmate in Iowa faced the death penalty was in 1963, but if one state senator has his way, the death penalty could be brought back to Iowa under very specific conditions..

According to one of the co-sponsors of the bill, local State Senator Dennis Guth, the way the bill works is that you would have to commit three serious crimes in order to qualify for the death penalty. Senator Guth says to qualify someone would have to kidnap, rape and murder a minor.

While Guth says the threat of death would be a deterrent, one person we spoke with says the possible repercussions are not worth it.

“It is something that I feel so strongly about,” says Jennifer Sliwinski of Mason City. “It's not right, it's never right and we are better than that.”

Senator Guth says the bill was first introduced last year and says the sponsor of the bill, Senator Jerry Behn of Boone, plans to bring it back up for discussion this session.

https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=SF%20335&ga=87