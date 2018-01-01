Learning about human trafficking

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Human Trafficking is an issue that prevalent right now nationally and locally and can happen anyone.

That’s why one senior center in our area is ensuring that they get the information needed to help protect them.

Residents at the Charles City Senior Center came out to listen to a program on human trafficking held by Crisis Intervention Service.

We spoke to one local woman who attended the program who says it was important for her to learn how this issue affects everyone.

“It can happen to anybody and just because we are a smaller community doesn't mean we are exempt from anything like that and I think it is important to get the information out there to anybody because you may not suspect that someone is trying to get you or your loved one,” says Rose Lamprecht.