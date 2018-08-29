LeRoy man accused of Riceville burglary

OSAGE, Iowa – A Minnesota man is pleading not guilty to stealing thousands of dollars in tools in Mitchell County.

Kenneth Ray Nightingale, 35 of LeRoy, MN, is charged with 3rd degree burglary and 2nd degree theft. Authorities say Nightingale broke into a locked trailer at Iowa Select Farms in Riceville and took $8,000 worth of tools. The break-in and theft happened between December 7 and December 8 in 2017.

Charges were filed against Nightingale in February and he was picked up in Red Wing, MN, on an outstanding warrant on August 14.

No trial date has been set.