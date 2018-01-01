wx_icon Mason City 36°

wx_icon Albert Lea 36°

wx_icon Austin 36°

wx_icon Charles City 37°

wx_icon Rochester 34°

Clear
Winter Storm Warning Wx Alerts

Lawyer for embattled U of M basketball player to hold a press conference

Reggie Lynch is accused of sexual assault.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2018 12:36 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2018 12:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A lawyer for standout Minnesota basketball player Reggie Lynch is preparing to respond to allegations of sexual misconduct against the senior center.

Scroll for more content...

Attorney Ryan Pacyga has called a news conference for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The university's equal opportunity office recommended Lynch's expulsion Jan. 3 after finding him responsible for sexual misconduct in an alleged assault off campus April 7, 2016.

The office issued that finding the same day as a separate recommendation that he be suspended and barred from campus until 2020 in an unrelated incident alleged to have happened three weeks later in his dorm room.

Lynch was suspended from games last week but allowed to continue practicing while he appeals.

The school says federal privacy protections prohibit it from sharing information related to any specific student discipline matter.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events