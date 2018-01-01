Lawsuits loom over start of 2018 MN legislature.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota's legislative leaders are heading back to the Capitol soon and promise they've put months of contentious legal battles behind them.

But it's clear that lingering disputes could still snag a session already constrained by election-year politics when lawmakers return to St. Paul next week. Gov. Mark Dayton and the Legislature's top Republicans and Democrats discussed the upcoming session on Tuesday.

Another lawsuit against GOP Sen. Michelle Fischbach's dual role as lieutenant governor looms large. Fischbach is trying to maintain her Senate seat and the GOP's one-seat majority but Democrats argue she must leave the Senate.

A Ramsey County judge dismissed an earlier lawsuit Monday. But Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka expects another legal challenge.

He warns Fischbach's removal could hinder legislative activity.