Lawsuit filed over Avenue of the Saints intersection

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The parents of a man killed at a controversial North Iowa intersection are suing the state of Iowa.

Thomas and Diane Houdek filed the wrongful death lawsuit in Floyd County. Their son, T.J. Houdek, was hit by a semi while riding a motorcycle on July 17, 2016. It happened at the intersection of Highway 18 and Quarry Road south of Floyd.

In a public statement, Thomas and Diane Houdek say they are giving their son “the voice he deserves to call attention to the dangerous intersection we all know exists” and which they blame for his death. They say they have filed the lawsuit because “it seems nothing will change until the state determines it is too expensive to ignore.”

The Houdeks say they want speed limits reduced, signs posted like at a similar intersection in Jasper County, and call for the immediate replacement of the intersection.