Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lawsuit filed over Avenue of the Saints intersection

Family of killed motorcycle rider are suing state government.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 5:28 PM
Updated: May. 25, 2018 7:36 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The parents of a man killed at a controversial North Iowa intersection are suing the state of Iowa.

Scroll for more content...

Thomas and Diane Houdek filed the wrongful death lawsuit in Floyd County. Their son, T.J. Houdek, was hit by a semi while riding a motorcycle on July 17, 2016. It happened at the intersection of Highway 18 and Quarry Road south of Floyd.

In a public statement, Thomas and Diane Houdek say they are giving their son “the voice he deserves to call attention to the dangerous intersection we all know exists” and which they blame for his death. They say they have filed the lawsuit because “it seems nothing will change until the state determines it is too expensive to ignore.”

The Houdeks say they want speed limits reduced, signs posted like at a similar intersection in Jasper County, and call for the immediate replacement of the intersection.

Highway 18 intersection where T.J. Houdek died.
Highway 18 intersection where T.J. Houdek died.
Jasper County intersection Houdek family claim is similar.
Jasper County intersection Houdek family claim is similar.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events