Lawn mower death in Freeborn County

81-year-old found deceased on Wednesday.

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 1:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEWRY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A northeast Freeborn County man was found dead under his lawn mower Wednesday.

Officials say David Spinler, 81, went out to work in his year and when he find found him, he was in a drainage ditch underneath his mower.

An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
