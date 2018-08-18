Lawn mower death in Freeborn County

NEWRY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A northeast Freeborn County man was found dead under his lawn mower Wednesday.
Officials say David Spinler, 81, went out to work in his year and when he find found him, he was in a drainage ditch underneath his mower.
An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.
