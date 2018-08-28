Lawler woman gets probation for writing bad checks

DECORAH, Iowa – A woman who wrote back checks to a car dealer is getting a deferred judgment.
Aimee Lynn Rosenbaum, 49 of Lawler, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of 1st degree theft. Winneshiek County law enforcement says Rosenbaum wrote bad checks totaling $24,842 to Decorah Auto Center between July and August of 2017.
Rosenbaum has been ordered to spend two to five years on supervised probation and pay restitution.
By receiving a deferred judgment, these crimes will be wiped from Rosenbaum’s record if she meets all the conditions of her probation.
