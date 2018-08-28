Clear
Lawler woman gets probation for writing bad checks

Aimee Rosenbaum Aimee Rosenbaum

Authorities say she tried to cheat an auto dealer.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 3:19 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 3:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A woman who wrote back checks to a car dealer is getting a deferred judgment.

Aimee Lynn Rosenbaum, 49 of Lawler, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of 1st degree theft. Winneshiek County law enforcement says Rosenbaum wrote bad checks totaling $24,842 to Decorah Auto Center between July and August of 2017.

Rosenbaum has been ordered to spend two to five years on supervised probation and pay restitution.

By receiving a deferred judgment, these crimes will be wiped from Rosenbaum’s record if she meets all the conditions of her probation.

