Law enforcementr warn resident about misleading phone calls

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Department of Public Safety Division of Criminal Investigation and Iowa State Patrol are warning residents about people who are trying to get money.

Scroll for more content...

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the Mason City District Office has received several reports from residents who have received misleading calls.

The callers are claiming to be DCI agents who need to collect money connected to a lawsuit.

State Trooper Nathan Snider explains how they would handle the situation.

“With law enforcement or any law suits that may be occurring you will be notified with paper and you will have papers that are served to you."

Iowa State Patrol encourages anyone who receives a call to contact law enforcement.