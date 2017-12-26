Law enforcement warn public of throwing away gift packaging

MASON CITY, Iowa- While everyone likes opening gifts during the holiday’s law enforcement are asking people to be aware of where you throw the packing your gifts came in.

Authorities say this time of year burglars go through people’s trash to see what would be inside the home.

One woman we spoke with says her children are all grown up and out of the house, but she never thought her trash could make her vulnerable.

“Oh boy, I never saw in terms of our trash saying what we got and making us available to a burglar,” says Rita Gordanson of Mason City.