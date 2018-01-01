Winter storm and blizzard warnings blanket the viewing area

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Hancock; Humboldt; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Blizzard conditions to Impact Portions of Iowa Tonight Through Monday Night... .A winter storm will churn towards Iowa, arriving early tonight. Wintry precipitation will fall in the form of ice before changing to snow late tonight. Additionally, strong winds will arrive tonight, serving as a catalyst for hazardous impacts as blizzard and winter storm conditions affect portions of Iowa. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute on Monday. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 6 inches, and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern to northwestern Iowa.

* WHEN...Midnight to midnight Monday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause patchy blowing and drifting snow. Visibility may be less than 1 mile during periods of heavier snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Hazardous Travel Late This Evening Through Monday... .Travel will become hazardous late this evening through Monday evening as a strong winter storm impacts the area. Precipitation will initially fall as an icy wintry mix or snow, changing over to all snow by mid morning on Monday. Snow accumulations of 6 to locally 12 inches are expected, along with icing up to 2/10 of an inch. There will be a sharp gradient in snow accumulations on the east and south edge of the heaviest band. Slight adjustments in storm track could change snow and ice amounts within this transition zone. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Plan on difficult to hazardous travel conditions, including during the Monday morning and evening commutes. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 6 to locally 12 inches, and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch are expected.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore County.

* WHEN...9 PM today to midnight Monday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.

Blizzard Warning

Areas Affected: Emmet; Kossuth; Palo Alto

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very dangerous to impossible, including during the morning commute on Monday. Tree branches and limbs could fall as well...possibly impacting power lines. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches towards Estherville, are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north-central to northwestern Iowa.

* WHEN...9 PM today to midnight Monday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph may cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Freeborn; Redwood

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and a wintry mix. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute on Monday. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, and ice accumulations of around one tenth are possible in Freeborn County.

* WHERE...Redwood and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Monday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.

Blizzard Warning

Areas Affected: Pocahontas; Sac; Winnebago

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very dangerous to impossible, including during the morning commute on Monday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with higher localized amounts, are expected. This may down smaller tree branches.

* WHERE...North-central to northwestern Iowa.

* WHEN...Midnight to midnight Monday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph may cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely.