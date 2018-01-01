Late Sunday pursuit results in 1 jailed for driving, drug charges in Mason City

Scroll for more content...
Dean Miller, 47, of Mason City, is facing charges for possession of a controlled substance, eluding law enforcement and driving with a suspended license after leading authorities on a pursuit that began at 4th St. and S. California Ave.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to stop Miller for driving with a suspended license when he refused to stop. The pursuit continued through a number of streets on the east side of Mason City, and speeds did not exceed the speed limit by more than 5-10 miles per hour.
There were no injuries and there were no vehicles damaged.
The pursuit ended behind a residence in the 300 block of 8th St. SE where Miller was apprehended without incident.