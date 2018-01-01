wx_icon Mason City 13°

Late Sunday pursuit results in 1 jailed for driving, drug charges in Mason City

Pursuit began at 4th St. and S. California Ave.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2018 6:30 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2018 6:31 AM
MASON CITY, Iowa – A late-nigh pursuit in through the east side of Mason City left one in custody for drug and driving charges.
Dean Miller, 47, of Mason City, is facing charges for possession of a controlled substance, eluding law enforcement and driving with a suspended license after leading authorities on a pursuit that began at 4th St. and S. California Ave.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to stop Miller for driving with a suspended license when he refused to stop. The pursuit continued through a number of streets on the east side of Mason City, and speeds did not exceed the speed limit by more than 5-10 miles per hour.
There were no injuries and there were no vehicles damaged.
The pursuit ended behind a residence in the 300 block of 8th St. SE where Miller was apprehended without incident.

