UPDATE: Armed robbery suspect in custody in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A suspect has been taken into custody after an armed robbery in Olmsted County.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jeff’s Little Store at 5395 Highway 52 in Marion Township was robbed at gunpoint at around 3:18 pm Friday. The robber was described as a black male, about 5’6’’, wearing a black baseball hat and a black jacket. He was driving a gray Chevy van, which was found crashed near the intersection of Countrywood Drive and 45th Avenue SE.

The suspect was not inside.

The Sheriff’s Office says a perimeter was established with help from the Rochester Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol. After a search of the area, a suspect was apprehended around 4:18 pm in the 4300 block of Countrywood Drive SE.

An investigation is ongoing and the identity of the suspect is not being immediately released.

This is the third time Jeff’s Little Store has been robbed in the past 12 months.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A large amount of police activity is happening in southeast Rochester.

Officers have been seen in the area of 45th Avenue Se and Countrywood Drive SE. A drone has also been seen in the air and authorities are describing it as an “active scene.”

