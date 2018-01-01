UPDATE: Three people hurt after being hit by a car

UPDATE: Mason City Police say three juveniles were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday night. Officers say the driver was headed southbound on Monroe Avenue when they hit the three.

The extent of the injuries of those hit range from minor to potentially severe. They are being treated at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa's East Campus.

The investigation into how this happened is ongoing. Police do say the area is very dimly lit.

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - As of 7:00 Wednesday night, Monroe Avenue from 2nd Street SW to 3rd Street SW is closed to traffic.

There is a large police presence in that area of Mason City near Roller City. KIMT has a reporter on scene who says he saw an ambulance leave the scene with its emergency lights and sirens on.

Stay with KIMT as this story develops.