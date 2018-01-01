Clear

Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to burglary and domestic abuse

Authorities say he followed someone home from a party in Thompson.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2018 10:43 AM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2018 10:43 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A man accused of following someone home, forcing his way in, and then assaulting them is pleading not guilty.

Jesus Roman Gallardo, 24 of Lake Mills, was arrested on February 5 and charged with 1st degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Authorities say he followed someone to their home in Hancock County from a party in Thompson on December 16, 2017, and then repeatedly assaulted that person over many hours.

Gallardo is now scheduled to stand trial on April 18.

