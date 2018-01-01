Lake Mills man charged with burglary and domestic assault

GARNER, Iowa – A Lake Mills man is facing charges of 1st degree burglary and domestic abuse assault in Hancock County.

Scroll for more content...

24-year-old Jesus Roman Gallardo is accused of following someone home from a party in Thompson in the early morning hours of December 16, 2017. Police say driving home to Garner, the victim stopped four times and told Gallardo to stop following. According to the criminal complaint, when the victim arrived home in the 300 block of West 11th Street, Gallardo forced his way into the home and assaulted the victim.

The attack reportedly lasted from 1:30 am to 6:45 am and involved grabbing, slapping, pushing, throwing, and restraining. Police say it resulted in multiple bruises on the victim’s body.

A criminal complaint was filed against Gallardo on January 31 and he was arrested on February 5. He has not yet entered a plea to the charges against him.