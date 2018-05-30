Lake Mills brewery named Business of the Month

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – 5 Alarm Brewing has been named Business of the Month by America’s Small Business Development Center Iowa.

The Lake Mills company was opened in December 2017 by Jim Boehmer, Ross Hanson, Nathan Ostrander, and Jason Peterson to create craft beer for North Iowa taprooms.

“It’s because of the support that we receive from Winn-Worth Betco, the Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation, and the North Iowa Area SBDC office,” says Jim Boehmer. “It has been great working with all our local businesses as we remodeled and renovated the property. Great community support made it possible. It has been a joy and we continue to look forward to our future. We’ve enjoyed hiring talent from around the area to perform and providing North Iowa with another destination spot. We have many other plans moving forward to grow.”