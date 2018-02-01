wx_icon Mason City

Lake MIlls woman pleads guilty to drug charge

Authorities say she sold marijuana at her home.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2018 3:17 PM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2018 3:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman facing multiple drug charges is pleading guilty.

35-year-old Natalie K. Dann of Lake Mills was charged in May with two counts of delivery of marijuana, two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, sponsoring a gathering where controlled substances are used, and child endangerment. Authorities say she sold marijuana on two occasions in April, that a search of her home found two medications without prescriptions, and that Dann behaved in a way that created a substantial risk to her seven-year-old son.

On Tuesday, Dann entered a guilty plea to one count of delivery of marijuana. Her sentencing is scheduled for February 27.

