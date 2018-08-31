Labor Day weekend travel

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Millions of people across the country are hitting the road to celebrate Labor Day weekend but in Minnesota it's also construction season and that's slowing people down a bit.
Mndot and state troopers are urging people to slow down this weekend.
People are hitting the roads for one last hoo-rah.
It’s the unofficial end of summer and people are on the roadways headed to their weekend destination.
AAA is estimating that nearly 35 million people will be traveling over the labor day weekend.
“It's a little intense...their is a lot of traffic and it's going very rapidly,” said Traveler Susan Werblow.
