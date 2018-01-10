La Vetta Igloos to Stay Open

ROCHESTER Minn.- The igloos on the rooftop bar, La Vetta in Rochester were temporarily shut down.

Scroll for more content...

Right as reservations were beginning to book up after two months of being open, the manager had to close the igloos down.

This was due to a rule from city officials that says there can be no structures like the igloos on a building that is taller than 55 feet.

The Rochester community was not pleased with the unique bubbles being closed and started a petition called "Save the Rooftop Bubbles" which got over 3,000 signatures.

We spoke with a man who just overcame cancer and decided to celebrate inside an igloo. He told us he's been going to La Vetta through his treatments and that it is a special place to him and his family.

The resturaunt manager is now working with city officials to do everything they can to keep the igloos open through the winter.