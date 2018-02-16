Local gym wants to honor veterans

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A local gym wants to honor war veterans this week. 125 Live is an active adult center in Rochester. They started a veteran’s appreciation week where veterans get a free week of gym membership. One Korean war veteran Donald Dodds said more war vets needs to socialize. Dodds said he seen many veterans come back from war with depression. He adds they also developed dangerous habits. “A lot of veterans were addicted to drugs you know and a lot of that had to do with the fact that you were just lonely.”Dodds said having an active program to go to forces veterans to exercise and socialize. When asked if veterans today are better off than when he served in the fifty’s he said “Yes.” He talks about how his son is currently in Korean serving in the hospital unit. “Still picture that as being part of his problem too. But evidently he doesn't see that” said Dodds.If you are a veteran and would like to participate in the free week of membership, all you need is to bring your VA id card or your DD 214 to get a free week.