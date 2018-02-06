wx_icon Mason City -1°

L-P girls perfect defense ahead of post season

The Athletics won their 90th-straight conference game Monday.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 11:11 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2018 11:11 PM
Posted By: Whitney Blakemore
The Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team is on a roll this season, ranked first in Class 1A, boasting a 21-1 record, and recording their 90th-straight SEC contest beating LeRoy-Ostrander Monday night. Now, all that's left to do is perfect their game ahead of a post season run that they hope will end with a state championship.

