Kossuth County teen killed in auto accident

THOR, Iowa – A Kossuth County teen has died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday.
The Iowa State Patrol said 16-year-old Olivia Bachman, of Whittemore, died in the crash.
Authorities say 63-year-old Susan Doster, of Algona, was flown to Mayo Clinic in Rochester and 64-year-old Paul Doster, of Algona, was transported by ambulance to the Humboldt hospital.
The Iowa State Patrol said a 2008 Pontiac Torrent driven by Bachman failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the 2010 Toyota Highlander driven by Paul Doster.
The crash happened at the intersection of P66 and C54 two miles south of Thor.
