Finalists have been named by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association for theand a location in Kossuth County made the list.The Wrangling Grace Café in Bancroft is one of 10 finalists after nearly 9,200 nominations were received. The number of votes each restaurant received determined the 2018 Top Ten restaurants.Nominations were taken from Monday, Feb. 12 to March 12.All the restaurants making the cut will be visited by anonymous judges who will evaluate the burgers based on taste, appearance and proper doneness.The winner will be announced May 1.