HUMBOLDT, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash with a semitrailer.
The Messenger in Fort Dodge reports that 28-year-old Yessi Sanchez Collazo, of Algona, was a passenger in a 2016 Ford Mustang that collided head-on with the semitrailer around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 169, north of Humboldt.
Authorities say the semitrailer driver, 63-year-old Jerry Jay Metzger, of Whittemore, was attempting to turn left at an intersection when the car with Collazo stuck his vehicle. They say 38-year-old Yorday Leon Perdomo, of Algona, was driving the Mustang.
Perdomo suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. Collazo died at the scene. Metzger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Related Content
- Kossuth Co. woman killed in crash with semitrailer
- Not guilty plea in Kossuth County killing
- Semitrailer filled with hogs tips over in Des Moines
- Plane a total loss after Saturday crash in Kossuth County
- Update: Name released of Kossuth County woman injured in crash south of Albert Lea
- Luck decides two elections in Kossuth County
- Kossuth County included in new disaster proclamation
- Warning about flooded roads in Kossuth County
- 1 person life-flighted to Mason City after Kossuth County crash
- UPDATE: Power restored after outages in Kossuth County