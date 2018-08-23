Clear
Kossuth Co. woman killed in crash with semitrailer

A northern Iowa woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash with a semitrailer.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 1:30 PM

HUMBOLDT, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash with a semitrailer.

The Messenger in Fort Dodge reports that 28-year-old Yessi Sanchez Collazo, of Algona, was a passenger in a 2016 Ford Mustang that collided head-on with the semitrailer around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 169, north of Humboldt.

Authorities say the semitrailer driver, 63-year-old Jerry Jay Metzger, of Whittemore, was attempting to turn left at an intersection when the car with Collazo stuck his vehicle. They say 38-year-old Yorday Leon Perdomo, of Algona, was driving the Mustang.

Perdomo suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. Collazo died at the scene. Metzger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

