Knifepoint robbery reported in Rochester

Victim says suspects got his phone charger and $300 in cash.

Posted: Dec. 22, 2017 10:18 AM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2017 10:21 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating an armed robbery.

It reportedly happened around 10:30 pm Thursday in the 600 block of 2nd Street SW in Rochester. Two males exited an apartment building residence and say two men with knives approached and demanded money from one of them. The 20-year-old victim told officers they took his phone charger and his wallet with over $300 in cash.

The suspects are described as in their late teens to early 20s, with thin builds and wearing black hoodie sweatshirts.

