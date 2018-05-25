Clear

Knife found at Austin High School

Police say a reported fight among students is being investigated.

Posted: May. 22, 2018 2:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – An investigation is underway after a knife was found at an Austin school.

Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger says the folding knife was recovered from a trash can Friday after the school resource officer looked into a report of a fight on the third floor of Austin High School. One of the people involved in the fight reportedly had such a blade.
The school resource officer did not find anyone fighting but five young people have been identified as being involved in the fight. One is 15 years old and four students ages 16 or 17.

Chief Krueger says the 15-year-old is believed to have brought the knife to school.

Austin Public Schools is still reviewing the incident.

