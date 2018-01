NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City man stands accused of vandalizing a gaming machine at the Diamond Jo Casino.

Scroll for more content...

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the casino around 2:15 am on Saturday. A deputy took a report and viewed the damage done to the machine.

55-year-old Dion King was arrested and charged with 2nd degree criminal mischief, a crime involving between $1,000 and $10,000 in damage to property. He’s been booked into the Worth County Jail.