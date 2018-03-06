Kim Norton joins race for Rochester Mayor

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Former member of the Minnesota House of Representatives is joining the race for Rochester mayor.

Kim Norton joins Regina Mustafa, Jordan Glynn, and Brent Coggins.

"I really wanted to come back to my community here in Rochester and do something meaningful," Norton said, "and so with Mayor Ardell Brede's retirement it opened up an opportunity that I'm very excited to try for."

Norton said she wants to help make Rochester a healthy city, make the government more transparent, and tackle affordable housing.

She said her past experience would help her in the mayor role.

"I could take the experience I had, not just in the legislature, but also on the school board, a non-partisan manner," Norton said. "Use those skills that I learned and bring those to bear here in Rochester."