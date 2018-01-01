Kasson to get millions for treatment plant improvements

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Kasson is getting $3.36 million for improvements to its wastewater treatment plant.

That is one of four grants and loans announced Thursday by the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA).

Kasson will use the money to reduce phosphorus discharge and to connect neighboring Mantorville to its wastewater system. The city will receive a $489,494 grant from the Point Source Implementation Program and a $2.88 million loan from the Clean Water Revolving Fund. State officials say the 20-year low-interest percent loan will save the city $474,964 compared with what it would have paid a conventional lender. In addition, Mantorville will pay Kasson an $819,000 access fee, which will be applied to the project cost.

“Communities across Minnesota face serious water-quality challenges,” said Governor Mark Dayton. “Last spring, I worked with the Minnesota Legislature to establish a grant program to help cities afford to make water-quality improvements. These grants and loans will help the residents in these four cities to afford the clean water they deserve.”

The other three awards are $7.69 million to Blue Earth for improvements to its wastewater treatment plant, $789,200 to Welcome for a new water tower and two natural gas generators, and $342,204 to Northrop to rehabilitate a water tower.