Kansas teen pleads guilty to North Iowa assault

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal has been reached in a Winnebago County sex abuse case.

Scroll for more content...

Sean Patrick Perkins, 18 of Olathe, Kansas, has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury for an incident in a Waldorf University dorm room on November 12, 2017. Perkins was accused of having sex with a woman against her will.

In exchange for his guilty plea, a charge of 3rd degree sexual abuse was dismissed. The Winnebago County Attorney’s Office says while it believes Perkins’ victim in “credible and honest,” there is insufficient evidence to go to trial on the sex abuse charge and the victim consented to this plea deal.

Perkins’ case will be continued for one year. If he remains law abiding during that time, successfully completes a domestic violence intervention program, and has no contact with his victim, the assault charge against him will be dismissed.