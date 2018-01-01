wx_icon Mason City 37°

Kansas teen accused of sex abuse in Winnebago County

Sean Perkins

Authorities say it happened in November 2017.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2018 1:33 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2018 3:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A young man from Kansas is charged with 3rd degree sexual abuse in North Iowa.

18-year-old Sean Patrick Perkins of Olathe, KS was arrested Saturday in Kansas on an outstanding warrant out of Winnebago County. According to a criminal complaint filed February 5, Perkins is accused of entering a woman’s dorm room around 1 am on November 12, 2017 and having sex with her against her will.

The criminal complaint states the woman says she repeatedly told Perkins she didn’t want to have sex and that Perkins apologized the next day and told the woman she needed to keep quiet about what happened.

Waldorf University has confirmed that Perkins was attending school there in the fall of 2017 but states he is no longer a Waldorf student.

