KIMT's most-read stories of February

From winter weather to high-profile court cases, February was a busy month. Here are our most-read stories of the month.

Tawny Symonds avoids jail time in sex abuse case, Mason City

http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Sentencing-in-high-profile-sexual-abuse-case-set-for-Monday-morning-473782513.html

Son charged with murder of mother in Austin

http://www.kimt.com/content/news/NEW-Austin-police-investigating-stabbing-death-of-woman-60-474960583.html

Man killed after hitting Sheriff’s Deputy car on I-35

http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Mason-City-Man-Dies-While-Pulled-Over-for-Crash-on-I-35-473686883.html

Man arrested after camera found in Clear Lake school bathroom

http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Clear-Lake-police-confirm-investigation-into-camera-being-put-up-in-faculty-bathroom-473808153.htm

New lungs, new life after lung transplant at Mayo

http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Viral-video-shows-a-Byron-womans-first-breath-with-new-lungs--474030843.html

Riceville students lauded for reporting student threat

http://www.kimt.com/content/news/NEW-Riceville-schools-canceled-Thursday-due-to-school-threat-474818863.html

Our sports crew was all over bringing you the best local sports stories. Here are a few highlights.

2018 Iowa state wrestling highlights

http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Check-out-all-the-highlights-from-state-wrestling-here-474420303.html

KIMT at the Super Bowl

http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Live-coverage-from-the-Super-Bowl-472690963.html

Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month

Lois Hogen, Northwood

http://www.kimt.com/content/news/February--472240453.html



