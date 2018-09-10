Clear
KIMT's most-read stories of August

A poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local business, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa. Tibbetts was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of Brooklyn in July 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Here are the most-read stories on KIMT.com from August.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 8:10 AM
Updated: Sep. 10, 2018 8:12 AM

Disease outbreak linked to Goodhue Co. campground
http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Disease-outbreak-linked-to-Goodhue-County-campground-489920961.html
Mayo Clinic patient escape
http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Escape-from-Mayo-Clinic-Parents-break-child-out-of-world-famous-hospital-490708761.html
Mayo says it suspected abuse in ‘medical kidnapping’ case
http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Mayo-says-it-suspected-abuse-in-medical-kidnapping-case-490973801.html
2 injured during Winnebago Co. grain bin explosion
http://www.kimt.com/content/news/2-injured-in-Winnebago-Co-grain-bin-explosion-491263101.html
Mollie Tibbetts found dead
http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Breaking-Deceased-body-believed-to-be-Mollie-Tibbetts-found-491353241.html
Teens speak out after finding human remains
http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Teens-speak-out-after-finding-human-body-remains-along-Mississippi-River--491315691.html
Man facing first-degree murder charge in Kossuth County
http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Man-facing-1st-degree-murder-charge-in-Kossuth-Co-death-491993151.html
Man killed in golf cart accident at Mason City Country Club
http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Name-released-of-man-killed-in-Mason-City-golf-cart-accident-491818321.html

Mason City man found deceased in Rockwell grain bin

http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Sheriff-Search-for-missing-person-at-Rockwell-5-Star-Coop-492172161.html

Warmer weather returns alongside more sunshine.
