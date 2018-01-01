KIMT holds grand opening at Rochester studio

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Community leaders and KIMT employees took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday in a grand opening for our Rochester studio.

In addition to our Mason City location, KIMT has staff and broadcasts its DayBreak and Midday shows out of its Rochester studio, which opened late in 2017.

KIMT general manager Steve Martinson, management, employees and Rochester city leaders all took part in the ceremony.

Check out a photo gallery from the event below:

