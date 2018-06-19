Clear

K-M's Kennedy verbally commits to Iowa

The two-time state champion sophomore will be a part of the Hawks 2020 recruiting class.

Jun. 18, 2018
Whitney Blakemore
It's a big get for the University of Iowa. Local Kasson-Mantorville two-time state champion and ranked second in the nation Patrick Kennedy verbally committed to wrestle for the Iowa Hawkeyes Monday. Kennedy, who is only a sophomore, will be a part of the Hawks 2020 recruiting class.

