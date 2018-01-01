Juvenile in custody after school threat in southern MN

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. – A juvenile is in custody after an alleged school threat targeted at Triton Schools in Dodge Center.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says at 10:55 p.m. Thursday they received information that a student had both verbally and on Snapchat told kids they “better not come to school on Friday because he was going to harm people.”

The juvenile was taken into custody at 11:51 p.m. and admitted to making the threats but indicated he wasn’t serious.

The juvenile was scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday morning and is behind held at the juvenile holding facility in Rochester.

“We take every threat like this seriously, and applaud those involved in reporting these threats. This incident serves as an important reminder to students and parents to always report threats or behavior like this to the Sheriff’s Office,” the Sheriff’s Office said.