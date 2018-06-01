wx_icon Mason City 20°

Just appointed, new MN Senator already gearing up for November election

Tina Smith

Voters will decide who fills out the rest of Al Franken's term in office.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2018 10:08 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2018 10:08 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

STACY, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith has no time to waste as she prepares for the U.S. Senate and a November election to keep her new job.

Smith was appointed to replace Al Franken, who resigned last week after weeks of allegations of sexual misconduct. Smith was sworn in Wednesday.

By Friday, the Minnesota Democrat had returned to her home state for a weekend tour through the Twin Cities, its northern suburbs, Duluth and Minnesota's Iron Range region.

In just 10 months, she'll face a vote to finish Franken's term ending in 2020. Smith will have to balance the workload of the Senate with pressures of a campaign.

Smith is a longtime political operative and was lieutenant governor. She says she's up to the challenge.

