Just appointed, new MN Senator already gearing up for November election

STACY, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith has no time to waste as she prepares for the U.S. Senate and a November election to keep her new job.

Smith was appointed to replace Al Franken, who resigned last week after weeks of allegations of sexual misconduct. Smith was sworn in Wednesday.

By Friday, the Minnesota Democrat had returned to her home state for a weekend tour through the Twin Cities, its northern suburbs, Duluth and Minnesota's Iron Range region.

In just 10 months, she'll face a vote to finish Franken's term ending in 2020. Smith will have to balance the workload of the Senate with pressures of a campaign.

Smith is a longtime political operative and was lieutenant governor. She says she's up to the challenge.