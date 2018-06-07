June Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month

MASON CITY, Iowa - Each month KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best partners, Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community.



This month's winner is high school student Carlos Guerrero, who moved to North Iowa from Mexico 4 years ago.

"There were not a lot of people that speak Spanish there fluently. So it was a little trouble for me doing homework and everything," Guerrero said.

So now, Guerrero wants to make sure others don't find themselves in that tough situation. So he helps translate for Spanish-speaking students at Mason City High School.

"Help when they don't understand problems in classes or if teachers try to talk to them I translate everything for them. and I help them with their stuff that they're doing like writing papers and everything," Guerrero said.

The help that Guerrero provides is needed now more than ever before.

"After the hurricane in Puerto Rico, we had many students move here from Puerto Rico because there were jobs and housing available.

So that was a large amount of Spanish-speaking students that hadn't had before," said Guerrero's teacher Jeremy True, who nominated Guerrero for the award.

"There were a lot of students that needed to get accustomed, know where to go, and just be able to stay ahead in their classes. And carlos just stepped up and did a great job," True said.

"It makes me feel good because I feel like it's nice to help other people," Guerrero said.

