Clear

Juan Bendickson pleads not guilty to assault

Accused of attacking a man in Mason City on July 28.

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 8:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea has been entered in an attack authorities say left the victim needing surgery.

Juan Luther Bendickson, 36 of Mason City, is accused of punching someone on July 28 in the 600 block of East State Street in Mason City. Law enforcement says Bendickson hit the victim in the back of the head several times, with the victim suffering a broken wrist.

Bendickson is charged with assault causing serious bodily injury as a habitual offender. Court records do not list a trial date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Celebrating Airport Upgrades

Image

Program aims to help unconventional learners

Image

Flights cancelled at Rochester International Airport

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-22-18)

Image

TIBBETTS LATEST

Image

Iowa Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-22-18

Community Events