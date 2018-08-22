Juan Bendickson pleads not guilty to assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea has been entered in an attack authorities say left the victim needing surgery.

Juan Luther Bendickson, 36 of Mason City, is accused of punching someone on July 28 in the 600 block of East State Street in Mason City. Law enforcement says Bendickson hit the victim in the back of the head several times, with the victim suffering a broken wrist.

Bendickson is charged with assault causing serious bodily injury as a habitual offender. Court records do not list a trial date.