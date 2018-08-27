Joni Ernst is getting a divorce

WASHINGTON, DC – The Office of U.S. Senator Joni Ernst says she is getting divorced.
An Ernst spokesperson issued the following statement on Monday:
“Senator Ernst and her husband, Gail, are in the process of divorcing. They remain committed to their children and family, and ask for respect for their privacy during this difficult time.”
Joni and Gail Ernst were married in 1992.
