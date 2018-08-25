Clear
John McCain dies after battle with brain cancer

On Friday, it was announced that McCain had decided to stop receiving cancer treatments.

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 9:08 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

KIMT NEWS 3 - John McCain, the military hero with a long career as a Republican senator, has died.

His family announced he passed away Saturday afternoon at his Arizona home after a long battle with cancer. 

In July of 2017, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

McCain died at 81 years old.

