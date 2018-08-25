John McCain dies after battle with brain cancer

KIMT NEWS 3 - John McCain, the military hero with a long career as a Republican senator, has died.
His family announced he passed away Saturday afternoon at his Arizona home after a long battle with cancer.
In July of 2017, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
On Friday, it was announced that McCain had decided to stop receiving cancer treatments.
McCain died at 81 years old.
