John Marshall defeats Austin to clinch a share of Big Nine Title
#6 (4A) John Marshall 73, #2 (3A) Austin 63
Posted: Mar. 2, 2018 10:07 PM
Updated: Mar. 2, 2018 10:49 PM
Posted By: Whitney Blakemore
Scroll for more content...
The Austin boys basketball team got the 16-point rivalry win back in January, but the John Marshall Rockets got redemption Friday night beating the Packers at home 73-63. Matthew Hurt shot 13 of 22 from the floor for 37 points, 16 rbeounds, and five assists. With the John Marshall win, the Rockets and Austin will share the Big Nine Conference crown.