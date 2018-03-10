Joe Powers Awarded with Highest Rotary Honor

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The North Central President Elect Training Seminar was held on Friday evening where over 300 Rotary members gathered.

Scroll for more content...

The Paul Harris Fellow is usually only given to a member who raises over $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. Few who are not members have been awarded the honor like Mother Theresa and President Jimmy Carter.

However on Friday evening, a local Business leader and philanthropist was honored with the award.

He tells KIMT how humbling this experience is stating, "The fact that when you get an organization that's already out there working and giving back in your community and then they select you for being honored, that means so much to me."

Powers believes to be a great leader, you must surround yourself with positive and motivated individuals.

Powers also says he is still thinking about running for Rochester Mayor in the November election.