January may be divorce season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - University of Washington finds that divorce filings rise in January.

Connie Wheeler is the owner of and therapist at Agape Counseling Services. She said she starts to see more people call for counseling when the holiday season ends.

"Because it's a new year, and they've got the new year's resolutions going, they want to make changes in their lives," Wheeler said.

Wheeler said couples usually come in for help 7 years after a problem has started. While it may not be a new problem couples are having conflict over, financial spending over the holidays could add to the stress.

"When you go through the holiday season there's often spending or overspending," she said. "If you can sit down and come up with some kind of plan. Often in couples there can be a spender and a saver so that's already a difference. Whatever plan works for the couple is a great plan. Not one size will fit all for everybody."

Along with finances, Wheeler said kids and intimacy are the top three hot-button issues couples fight over.