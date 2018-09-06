Jail time for public masturbator

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man will spend a year in jail after pleading guilty to four separate incidents of indecent exposure.
Taylor Gehrking, 35 of Byron, entered those pleas Thursday and was ordered to spend 365 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and undergo a psychological-sexual evaluation.
Gehrking was arrested for exposing himself in March, June, and twice in July. Rochester police say he has a long history of public masturbation.
