Jail time for Austin man

Cotsie Benson

Pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault.

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 3:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to kill a woman and her son is going to jail.

Cotsie Octavius Benson, 30 of Austin, has been sentenced to 90 days in the Mower County Jail, with credit for 43 days already served. He will be allowed to serve his sentence on work release.

Benson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault after he was arrested in August 2017. Austin police say Benson kicked a woman, threw a chair at her son, said he would kill them, and held a knife to the son.

